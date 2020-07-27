No beer or chicken, but baseball fans in S. Korea have a ball

Coronavirus pandemic

Fans of the Doosan Bears cheering on their baseball club against the LG Twins while practising social distancing at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul yesterday. South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May without spectators, but 10 per cent of seats at Korea Baseball Organisation games were made available from yesterday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL • South Korean baseball fans flocked to stadiums yesterday for the first time this year, happy and excited even though they sat apart from relatives and friends and could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken.

South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May after a five-week delay but without spectators because of the coronavirus, which has all but wiped out the global sporting calendar.

The government last Friday decided some fans can go back, with 10 per cent of seats available at Korea Baseball Organisation games from yesterday.

All fans have to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, provide contact details and maintain social distance in the stands. No food or alcohol is allowed.

"I've been coming to the games since 1980 and I've never been this thrilled to be back," said Mr Kim Hak-chul, 62, a fan of LG Twins, which played the Doosan Bears in Seoul yesterday.

"It's sad that we can't enjoy beer and fried chicken but that's understandable, and we just hope they'll wrap up the season safely."

Ms Kim Song-a, a 27-year-old Bears fan, said she had entered a competition to win one of the 2,424 seats up for grabs. "When I got it, I thought I must've used up all my luck for the year," she said.

The tickets sold out in 25 minutes, a Bears official said.

As the Twins' starting pitcher, rookie Lee Min-ho, struck out Bears sluggers, fans clapped and shouted his name, though the club did not bring its cheerleaders.

Bears outfielder Jung Soo-bin said the return of the spectators - even under these coronavirus conditions - would give teams a boost.

"Fans are our source of strength and, hopefully, there will be more," he said.

