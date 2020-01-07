Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday (Jan 7) said former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for “serious misconduct”, renewing its charges against him a day before he was due to speak publicly.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed last week he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a“rigged” justice system in Japan, where he had been on bail for charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of “backstabbing” and a “conspiracy” that wanted to derail his efforts to bring the two automakers towards a merger.

In a statement, Nissan said Ghosn's escape "in violation of his bail conditions is an act that defies Japan's judicial system. Nissan finds it extremely regrettable."

The firm said its "robust, thorough internal investigation" had "incontrovertible evidence of various acts of misconduct by Ghosn".

“The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan,” it added.

Ghosn is due to speak to the media on Wednesday in Lebanon, where he is widely expected to detail some of the claims he has made against Nissan since his arrest in November 2018.

Separately, a Japanese government spokesman on Tuesday said Tokyo has sought cooperation from Lebanon regarding Ghosn.