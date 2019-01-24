Nissan planning April shareholders' meeting to oust Ghosn from board

TOKYO (AFP) - Japanese car giant Nissan said on Thursday (Jan 24) it was preparing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting by mid-April to remove its detained former chairman Carlos Ghosn from the board of directors.

"Nissan... has begun preparations to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, targeting mid-April 2019," the Japanese firm said in a short statement.

"The agenda is to be limited to the discharge of directors Carlos Ghosn and (right-hand man) Greg Kelly, and the appointment of a new director to be nominated by Renault."

Nissan sacked Ghosn as chairman after his stunning arrest and the 64-year-old executive remains behind bars in Japan as he fights three counts of alleged financial misconduct.

However, Ghosn and Kelly remained members of the board and only an extraordinary meeting of shareholders can remove them.