Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn may be released after Japan court rejects detention extension

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - A Tokyo court has rejected prosecutors' request for an extension in the jail detention of Carlos Ghosn, boosting his chances of mounting a defence against claims of understating his income that cost him the chairmanship at Nissan Motor Co.

The Tokyo district court also rejected an extension for Ghosn aide Greg Kelly, according to a statement from the authority on Thursday (Dec 20). Rejection indicates Ghosn could be released on bail "soon," national broadcaster NHK said.

The 64-year-old was whisked away from his corporate jet upon landing in Tokyo on Nov 19 and was indicted three weeks later, while simultaneously being re-arrested for concealing income for another time period. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

The French-Brazilian - widely credited with saving Nissan from failure and bringing it together with Renault SA - stands accused for under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars.

The arrest has heightened tensions between Nissan and Renault, casting doubt over the viability of their alliance and highlighting the rift between the French and Japanese manufacturers over their respective powers within each others' boardrooms.

If proven, Ghosn's alleged offence may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years. The formerly high-flying executive has also been accused by Nissan of misusing company funds, including to buy homes from Brazil to Lebanon.

In addition, Nissan as well as former representative director Kelly, who was accused of wrongdoing and arrested with Ghosn, were also indicted. Under the Japanese system, indictment allows prosecutors to lay formal charges.

Related Story Nissan meets to replace Ghosn, as tensions with Renault grow

Related Story Renault probe uncovers no wrongdoing by Carlos Ghosn on compensation

Related Story Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn files complaint against extended detention

Ghosn's lawyers have said the charge that he helped himself by converting compensation to deferred pay is flawed because the compensation agreement wasn't properly ratified, according to a statement by the office of Motonari Otsuru, Ghosn's lawyer. Otsuru is a former head of a special investigation task force of the Tokyo public prosecutor's office.

Nissan's board on Nov 22 removed Ghosn from the post of chairman and American citizen Kelly from his position. Nissan's partner Renault has so far not removed Ghosn from the post of chief executive officer, but instead appointed an interim person to the role.

Disagreements within the world's biggest automotive alliance that was spearheaded by Ghosn have all but exploded since his arrest. Renault's most powerful shareholder, the French state, has stressed Ghosn should be considered innocent until proven guilty and demanded that Nissan share all evidence it has gathered.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa travelled to Amsterdam for a Dec 18 meeting of the alliance between Nissan, Renault and the third partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. While there, he had a one-on-one meeting with Renault interim chief Thierry Bollore that Saikawa described as "positive" and "productive," according to Nissan.

Saikawa has emerged as a driving force in the investigation about the alleged wrongdoing by Ghosn and Kelly. Renault, Nissan's largest shareholder and the company that bailed out the Japanese automaker two decades back, has been pressing for specifics, as has the French government.

The arrests were the result of a coup by executives including Saikawa, Kelly's wife, Dee Kelly, said in a video released Wednesday.

Saikawa was asked on the day Ghosn and Kelly were arrested whether a coup was underway at Nissan. He replied: "That is not my understanding. I didn't make such an explanation and think you should not think of it that way."