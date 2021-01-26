Nine trapped Chinese miners found dead; one still missing

BEIJING • Chinese rescue workers have found the bodies of nine more miners after an explosion a fortnight ago, local officials said yesterday, raising the death toll to 10.

It comes a day after 11 miners were pulled out alive from the mine in eastern Shandong province, where the blast struck. One miner remains unaccounted for.

A group of 22 were trapped hundreds of metres underground by the explosion on Jan 10, with some relying on food and medicine delivered through long shafts drilled by rescue teams.

"From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died," Yantai city mayor Chen Fei said.

"Along with one miner who died on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased miners were all lifted out of the mine."

The initial blast at the Hushan mine occurred in its ventilator shaft, causing a blockage that damaged the cable car.

The head of the rescue team, Mr Chen Yumin, said it appeared all nine miners had been killed by the impact of a secondary blast as they tried to climb up to the mine entrance to escape.

Officials said that the identities of the dead miners would be confirmed through DNA testing.

The 11 survivors are in "stable" and "non-life-threatening" condition and are receiving medical treatment. Two of them are in serious but non-life-threatening condition - including one who had not eaten for 14 days before being rescued.

Rescue operations sped up dramatically on Sunday as a blockage in the ventilator shaft was cleared.

The mayor yesterday said rescue teams would not stop searching until the last remaining miner was found. All sections of the mine have been searched, except for one that has been filled with water.

