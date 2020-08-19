Nightclubs, karaoke bars, museums to close as 3-digit spike in cases continues

SEOUL • South Korea tightened social distancing rules yesterday as it reported a three-digit increase in coronavirus cases for a fifth day and the authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 246 new cases as of midnight on Monday, bringing its total infections to 15,761. With one new death reported, the country has seen a total of 306 Covid-19 deaths.

South Korea has been one of the world's coronavirus mitigation success stories, but it has suffered repeated spikes in cases.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said 12 high-risk business categories, including nightclubs, karaoke bars and buffet restaurants, will cease operations from today in Seoul, Incheon and the neighbouring Gyeonggi province.

All public institutions in the areas, such as museums, will also close, he added, while indoor gatherings of more than 50 people, and outdoor ones of more than 100, will also be prohibited.

Between them, the three areas account for half of South Korea's population.

"If we can't get the virus under control now, we'll have to notch up social distancing to higher levels, and that would have a big impact on our economy and people's livelihoods," Mr Chung told a news conference after an emergency meeting.

At least 457 infections have been linked to the Sarang Jeil Church, 10 of whom were confirmed to have attended anti-government demonstrations during the past two weekends in Seoul, Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

The authorities are trying to trace some 500 other members of the congregation, to tell them to self-quarantine and get tested as they posed the highest transmission risk, Mr Kim said.

Another cluster has been traced to a Starbucks outlet outside Seoul, with seven new cases taking the tally there to 49.

Two new cases were reported in the military, bringing the total number of infections on bases to 88, the Defence Ministry said.



Youido Full Gospel Church in Seoul being disinfected yesterday after a churchgoer was found to have Covid-19. The South Korean authorities are trying to trace 500 members of the Sarang Jeil Church, linked to at least 457 cases. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Some 461 military personnel are in quarantine, and all troops have been confined to base, with leave cancelled and visits halted.

The authorities have set out social distancing rules in three stages, with stage 1 the least strict and stage 3 the toughest, when schools are shut, workers are advised to work from home and gatherings limited to 10 people.

Seoul is at stage 2, but KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing that the effort is at a "grave crossroads", and stage 3 might be inevitable. "High-risk gatherings in the greater Seoul area could spread nationwide," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE