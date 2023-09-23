Night market in China for young talent doubles as job fair

“It’s our creative attempt at a job fair. We hope that we can offer more opportunities and attract more young people by combining job hunting with recreation,” said the deputy director of the Yinzhou district bureau of human resources and social security.

The night-market job fairs held in Haining, Zhejiang, in August attracted local employers as well as job seekers. At the market, young job seekers had the opportunity to speak with recruiters directly and leave their contact details for future communication.

“We have to try all recruitment methods because we never know when and how we will find the right person,” said human resources manager Wang Xiaofeng of Haining Yuli Socks. “We received an application for the position of a designer at our company. I wasn’t sure if the applicant would be a good fit, but after speaking with her at the fair, I think we can move to the next step.”

Miss Zhu Enhui, a graduate who majored in accounting, said she aspires to be a new media graphic designer. “I’ve been engaged in the operation of the official WeChat account of my university for three years. I’d like to find a job related to new media,” she said.

Companies usually prescribe a limit to applicants’ majors in their job descriptions, according to Miss Zhu. “I didn’t get a chance to secure interviews for the type of jobs I want. However, at the market, I was able to look for more opportunities through face-to-face interactions with potential employers,” she said.

Unlike the regular job fairs, which are held every Friday, the night-market job fairs are held on weekends and target college students, according to Haining’s bureau of human resources and social security. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK