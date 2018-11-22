Nicki Minaj flies to Shanghai - but does not show up at 'fake' concert

Rapper Nicki Minaj was scheduled to appear in a Shanghai concert on Sunday (Nov 18) but did not take the stage.

The famous rapper, known for hits like Anaconda and Super Bass, was scheduled to perform as part of the two-day Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) China music festival, reported Chinese newspaper Global Times.

DWP is an annual dance music festival held in Indonesia that features top acts from around the world, attracting more than 45,000 visitors each day. The Shanghai event was billed to be the first Chinese version of the festival, said South China Morning Post.

However, it seems that the festival held last weekend was not actually part of the DWP brand.

The official DWP China Facebook page has been posting teasers about the festival's China debut since early this year. Last Friday, they posted an image stating: "The event rumoured to take place in Shanghai on 17th and 18th of November 2018 is an unauthorised use of DWP trademark. DWP as a brand, has no association with the event."

"The alleged line-up artwork of DWP China, which has been circulating online, is unauthorised," it said.

The line-up had promised the likes of Nicki Minaj, Grammy-nominated DJ Snake and Luis Fonsi, best known for his 2017 worldwide hit song Despacito.

On Saturday, Yatai Huaying, the Chengdu-based show organiser, responded with its own statement on Weibo insisting that they were legitimate and sanctioned by DWP.

They also posted an image of a power of attorney document as proof of its official affiliation status.

Minaj was allegedly unaware of the possible fraudulence till her arrival in Shanghai, after which she reportedly refused to perform on Sunday, reported Chicago-based online magazine Consequence of Sound.

Audience members had paid up to 3,000 yuan (S$594.60) to see her live.

Before leaving Shanghai, Minaj apologised to fans in a video recorded at the airport.

"I'll be back you guys, for my real fans in Shanghai, in China, I love you so much," Minaj said. "I'll be back with a better partner this time, OK?"

She did not comment on the reason for cancelling her performance.

Yatai Huaying criticised the rapper on Weibo: "Minaj failed to arrive on time, which severely delayed the show. After she arrived, she still refused to perform despite fans clamouring for her and the organisers negotiated with her for two hours."

DJ Snake did not perform as well, but Fonsi did.

The organiser promised in a statement on Weibo on Monday to refund all full-price tickets bought through official channels.