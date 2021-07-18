Next HK leader must tackle housing crisis: Beijing

HONG KONG • China has said the future leader of Hong Kong must tackle its housing crisis, in the latest sign that the Asian financial hub's expensive residential property market is a priority for Beijing officials as they seek to reassert their legitimacy following unrest.

With a national security law ensuring stability and prosperity in the city, Hong Kong's housing problems should be "greatly improved" by 2049, Mr Xia Baolong, director of the Cabinet-level Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing, told a private gathering of the territory's most senior officials on Friday. Mr Xia was alluding to a year that marks 100 years since the Communist Party came to power in China.

"A governor should not only love his country and Hong Kong, but also have both political integrity and ability," Mr Xia told officials at an event meant to highlight the positive changes since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year.

Those leading the city need to "break through various barriers that restrict Hong Kong's economic development and the improvement of people's livelihood, and effectively solve prominent problems such as housing, employment, medical care and the gap between the rich and the poor", Mr Xia added.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, now in the last year of her appointment, was among those who attended a private screening of Mr Xia's remarks at the Conrad hotel near the city's financial core.

Mr Luo Huining, head of the central government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, also attended the event which was organised by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a top mainland think-tank.

Mr Xia's comments on housing come as the city's authorities begin to debate just how to tackle the world's least-affordable residential property market, and as political observers speculate on whether Mrs Lam will step down at the end of her term or try to lead the city for another five years.

"We will bid farewell to 'cage homes'," Mr Xia said, alluding to the city's infamous, coffin-like subdivided apartments for the poor.

BLOOMBERG