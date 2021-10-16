For Subscribers
News analysis: Top Chinese doctors hint at easing of tight virus controls
Muted response to comments that harsh steps exert burden on the system and people
Two top Chinese infectious diseases specialists have in recent days hinted that the country could be moving towards easing its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19 as more of the population gets vaccinated.
In what appears to be a test balloon for future easing, the comments have faced relatively little pushback and have been allowed to remain online, even as the official narrative is still that the muscular measures in place for almost two years are the only way to go for now.
