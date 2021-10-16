Coronavirus Global situation

News analysis: Top Chinese doctors hint at easing of tight virus controls

Muted response to comments that harsh steps exert burden on the system and people

Elizabeth Law China Correspondent In Beijing 
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Two top Chinese infectious diseases specialists have in recent days hinted that the country could be moving towards easing its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19 as more of the population gets vaccinated.

In what appears to be a test balloon for future easing, the comments have faced relatively little pushback and have been allowed to remain online, even as the official narrative is still that the muscular measures in place for almost two years are the only way to go for now.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2021, with the headline 'Top Chinese doctors hint at easing of tight virus controls'. Subscribe
Topics: 