New virus has infected 35 people in China, study finds

BEIJING - A new virus, which can be transmitted to humans from animals, has infected 35 people in Shandong and Henan provinces, according to a study by scientists from China and Singapore published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

So far, there has been no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

The Henipavirus (also called Langya henipavirus or LayV) was found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China.

The virus is entirely novel, meaning it has not infected humans before.

But two viruses from the same family have been identified previously - the Hendra virus and Nipah virus. Both can cause severe and sometimes fatal illnesses. There are no vaccines or treatments, The Sun reported.

The study said 26 out of 35 cases of Langya henipavirus infection in Shandong and Henan provinces have developed clinical symptoms such as fever, irritability, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headache and vomiting, The Global Times reported.

So far, the cases have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need for panic, said Professor Wang Linfa from the Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore who was involved in the study.

He added that it is still a cause for alert as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.

Experts are still trying to work out if it can spread from person to person, the Daily Mail reported.