New US ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China

Nicholas Burns arrives at a time when relations between the world's two biggest economies are at their worst in decades. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The new US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, has arrived in the country and will be in quarantine for three weeks, the US embassy said in a tweet on Saturday (March 5).

The United States has been without an ambassador in Beijing since Terry Branstad stepped down in October 2020.

Burns, a veteran diplomat and former US ambassador to Nato, arrives at a time when relations between the world's two biggest economies are at their worst in decades.

Recent points of friction include the US-led diplomatic boycott of last month's Beijing Winter Olympics, and China's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy tweet said Burns' travel plans had been delayed due to the pandemic and that a group of US mission personnel and their families travelled with him.

President Joe Biden's nomination of Burns for the post was approved by the US Senate on Dec 16.

More On This Topic
China carefully calibrates its position on Ukraine with an eye on the US
China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions, US official says

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top