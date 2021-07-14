New tech regulations show China is keeping up with industry standards

In a bid to better regulate the tech industry and rein in tech giants, China is rolling out a series of cyber-security regulations following the high-profile investigations of several firms.

Ride-hailing and mobility giant Didi came under a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) days after its US$4.4 billion (S$6 billion) listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and its app was pulled from platforms in mainland China.