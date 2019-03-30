New study proposes way forward for Greater Bay Area

More affordable Hong Kong-style developments can be created to encourage people from the city to work and live in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, a study commissioned by the territory's influential businesses said.

The study, conducted with the support of non-profit organisation 2022 Foundation, said affordability and connectivity to the territory would help attract Hong Kong retailers, eateries, schools and medical clinics to serve professionals living and working in the developments, as well as bay area residents.