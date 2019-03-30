New study proposes way forward for Greater Bay Area

The study was carried out by a team of economists under Professor Michael Enright (third from right). It was overseen by a steering committee whose members include (from left) Mr Edward Cheng Wai-sun, deputy chairman and chief executive of Wing Tai Properties; Ms Marjorie Yang Mun-tak, chairman of Esquel Group; Mr Henry Fan Hung-ling, managing director of Hong Kong Glory; Dr Victor Fung, chairman of 2022 Foundation and head of steering committee; Mr Brian Li, executive director and deputy chief executive of the Bank of East Asia; and Mr John Zhao, chairman and CEO of Hony Capital.PHOTO: 2022 FOUNDATION
Published
53 min ago

Backed by Hong Kong's biggest firms, report outlines ways to attract talent, commerce

Hong Kong Correspondent
huangjy@sph.com.sg

More affordable Hong Kong-style developments can be created to encourage people from the city to work and live in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, a study commissioned by the territory's influential businesses said.

The study, conducted with the support of non-profit organisation 2022 Foundation, said affordability and connectivity to the territory would help attract Hong Kong retailers, eateries, schools and medical clinics to serve professionals living and working in the developments, as well as bay area residents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2019, with the headline 'New study proposes way forward for Greater Bay Area'. Print Edition | Subscribe
