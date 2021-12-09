New stainless steel can kill 99% of Covid-19 virus within 3 hours

HONG KONG • Researchers in Hong Kong said they have developed the world's first stainless steel that kills the Covid-19 virus within hours, adding to the arsenal of products being created globally to curb the pathogen that has triggered the worst pandemic of the past century.

The newly developed alloy can inactivate 99.75 per cent of the Sars-CoV-2 virus within three hours and 99.99 per cent within six hours, according to a study published on Nov 25 by a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong.

The university researchers, led by Professor Huang Mingxin at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Prof Leo Poon at the Centre for Immunity and Infection, are also liaising with industrial partners to test this material in creating steel products such as lift buttons, doorknobs and handrails that are among the most commonly touched surfaces in public areas.

The innovation - if proved effective and cheaply scalable - will significantly reduce the costs of regularly disinfecting mass-transit public areas such as airports and train stations as well as other venues where crowds congregate, such as movie theatres and sports stadiums.

As pandemic fears return with the Omicron variant, the new product can potentially help people return to their normal lives after the disruption of the past two years.

The antimicrobial property in the alloy is long-term, even if it is continuously damaged during service, the researchers said in the published study.

And it can be produced using the existing "powder metallurgy" technique, keeping costs low.

Under ordinary circumstances, the Covid-19-inducing virus can stay on surfaces for more than two days.

The new alloy, which adds copper to the stainless steel mix, can protect against other disease-causing microbes too.

The "anti-pathogen stainless steel also exhibits an excellent inactivation ability" for H1N1 influenza A virus and the Escherichia coli bacteria, the researchers added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected over 266 million people globally, killed more than 5.2 million and left survivors with long-term side effects.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will prioritise quarantine-free travel for business people when its China border reopens, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, warning that the city's vaccination rate could curb a broader roll-out.

"If we cannot raise our vaccination rate, it will be a hindrance to expanding our border reopening plan," she said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

Only 61 per cent of the city's people have been fully inoculated, according to Bloomberg's Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker - far behind Singapore's 88 per cent figure.

BLOOMBERG