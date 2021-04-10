New smart city rising in Japan

TOKYO • Carmaker Toyota is building Woven City, Japan's first fully sustainable, emission-free prototype smart city at the foot of Mount Fuji.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this "living laboratory" was held on Feb 23. It will occupy a plot of land in Shizuoka's Susono city that was once the site of a Toyota mega factory.

The smart city will be a testing ground for self-driving cars, robotics and artificial intelligence, with homes equipped with sensors to monitor the health of occupants.

Tokyo's skyline is also set to change by 2028 with two new buildings that will dethrone the 300m Abeno Harukas in Osaka as Japan's tallest skyscraper.

While shorter than the Tokyo Skytree - Japan's tallest structure at 634m - the Toranomon-Azabudai project by real estate developer Mori, that is set to open in 2023 on the outskirts of the Roppongi district, will become Japan's tallest skyscraper at 330m.

Temporarily, at least. For it will fall to second place by 2028 when the 390m Torch Tower opens near the Tokyo Station. Its developer, Mitsubishi Estate, says some floors may be converted into parking spaces for flying cars when the technology becomes available.

But as these company-driven infrastructure plans are chugging along, some major government initiatives have stalled.

Local opposition has foiled plans to build a magnetic levitation (maglev) train service linking Tokyo and Nagoya by 2027, as well as plans to relocate a United States airbase within Okinawa.