New regulation to allow Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan residents to apply for mainland residential permits

BEIJING (XINHUA) - A new regulation will allow residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to apply for residential permits in the Chinese mainland.

A document issued at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Thursday (Aug 16) said the regulation, to be promulgated by the State Council General Office later, will take effect from Sept 1.

With a residential permit, residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will enjoy more rights, basic public services and other conveniences in the mainland, relating to their study, work, business operation and living, the document said.