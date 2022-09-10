New North Korean law allows for pre-emptive nuclear strikes

SEOUL - North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday.

The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then United States President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Mr Kim to abandon his weapons development.

The North's rubber-stamp Parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, passed the legislation on Thursday as a replacement for a 2013 law that first outlined the country's nuclear status, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons," Mr Kim said in a speech to the assembly, adding that he would never surrender the weapons, even if the country faced 100 years of sanctions.

Among the scenarios that could trigger a nuclear attack would be the threat of an imminent nuclear strike; if the country's leadership, people or existence were under threat; or to gain the upper hand during a war, among other reasons.

A deputy at the assembly said the law would serve as a powerful legal guarantee for consolidating North Korea's position as a nuclear weapons state, KCNA reported.

In response to the new law, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was "closely monitoring" any military activity on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's ally China did not address the new law and its implications during a regular briefing on Friday, though Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said its position on the Korean peninsula "had not changed". China's policy on the Korean peninsula includes a longstanding commitment to the denuclearisation of North Korea.

The original 2013 law stipulated that North Korea could use nuclear weapons to repel invasion or attack from a hostile nuclear state and make retaliatory strikes. The new law goes beyond that to allow for pre-emptive nuclear strikes if an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction or against the country's "strategic targets", including its leadership, is detected.

Mr Rob York, director for regional affairs at the Hawaii-based Pacific Forum, said: "Actually spelling out the conditions for use are especially rare, and it may simply be a product of North Korea's position, how much it values nuclear weapons and how essential it sees them for its survival."

Other experts said the new law underscored Mr Kim's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike. Mr Kim has "monolithic command" over the nuclear forces, but the law's wording may indicate that if he is killed, a senior official would be designated to authorise nuclear strikes, said Mr Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"The basic idea here is to communicate to the United States and South Korea that decapitating the North Korean leadership would not spare them nuclear retaliation," he added, noting that there are precedents in other nuclear states, including the US during the Cold War.