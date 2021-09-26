New KMT leader Eric Chu to be tested to the hilt in uniting diverse party

Mr Eric Chu won only 45 per cent of the vote, showing the diversity of views in the party and putting him in a weak position.
Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), on Saturday (Sept 25) averted what could have been a disaster by electing as its chairman the moderate candidate Eric Chu, a deeply experienced politician with stints in the central and local governments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory note to Mr Chu, saying his Communist Party of China (CPC) and the KMT could cooperate on "seeking peace in the Taiwan Strait, seeking national reunification and seeking national revitalisation".

