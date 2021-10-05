New Japan PM Kishida calls general election on Oct 31

Hours after being sworn in by Parliament to fist bumps and thunderous applause yesterday, Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will call a general election on Oct 31.

The Diet will be dissolved at the end of an extraordinary session on Oct 14 for the election, just a week before four-year Lower House lawmaker terms expire on Oct 21.

Nomination Day will be on Oct 19. Mr Kishida, 64, spelt out the timeline at his first news conference since becoming Japan's 100th prime minister.

Many including those within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had expected the election to be held early next month, with Mr Kishida scheduled to attend the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Rome on Oct 30 and 31 in what would have been his international debut as Japan's leader.

But Mr Kishida said he would skip the summit, attending remotely where possible instead. He stressed that his priority was to quickly cement a public mandate over the direction he had spelt out for Japan's post-pandemic recovery and beyond.

"The Covid-19 situation is easing for the moment, but the future remains unclear and many people in the nation still have huge concerns," he said.

"We need drastic Covid-19 measures and a new economic package but, to do this, I want to first ask for the voters' trust."

Unlike his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, who stepped down yesterday after 384 days in office, following criticisms of being too optimistic over Covid-19, Mr Kishida said it was his government's task to "prepare for the worst".

There were 602 cases nationwide yesterday, with just 87 infections in Tokyo, the first time the capital has recorded under 100 infections since Nov 2 last year.

Beyond the Covid-19 recovery, Mr Kishida also cited such priorities as achieving fairer wealth distribution, ensuring economic security against strategic risks like supply chains, promoting digitalisation and stemming the fertility crisis.

Yesterday, he unveiled his Cabinet team of 20 ministers in a major shake-up with as many as 13 rookie ministers, as he sought to shed Mr Suga's colours. Only two kept their posts - Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 65, and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, 62 - in what observers saw as a sign of continuity in Japan's foreign policy.

Junior lawmaker Takayuki Kobayashi, 46, was named Minister of Economic Security, a new portfolio. Mr Kobayashi, who has been elected three times, is a Harvard alumnus and former finance ministry bureaucrat with experience working at the Japanese embassy in Washington.

The ministers who front Japan's Covid-19 countermeasures have all been replaced with Ms Noriko Horiuchi, 55, succeeding Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election runner-up Taro Kono as Vaccination Minister, with 60.9 per cent of the population having been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

Mr Kishida also tapped LDP election rival Seiko Noda, 61, to join his Cabinet. Ms Noda, who had advocated policies to foster a better environment for child-rearing, will be tasked with launching a Children's Agency.

World leaders offered their felicitations to Mr Kishida. United States President Joe Biden said he hoped the two allies would build on their "historic partnership".

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Japan were close neighbours who must prioritise "friendly and cooperative relations (that are) conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in Asia and the world". The two nations mark 50 years of diplomatic ties next year amid a diplomatic chill.

Others like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said they looked forward to working closely with Mr Kishida.