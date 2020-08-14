Coronavirus: New infections double in South Korea as unknown origin cases rise

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korea reported 103 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday (Aug 14), nearly twice as many as the day before, raising the spectre of a new wave of infections that could undermine the Asian nation's fine-tuned and much-touted handling of the pandemic.

The situation is creating alarm as the transmission route is unknown for more than 13 per cent of the cases - low compared with many other Asian countries but more than double the rate of about 6 per cent in May, when there was an outbreak at Seoul nightclubs. Health officials said the latest infections, mostly linked to church gatherings, may pose a greater challenge than the previous flare-up, which was quickly contained.

"We're now in a critical situation as local infections are rising every day amid the vacation season," said Dr Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "We see signs that cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms, undetected for some time, may have been silently spreading."

The jump in cases comes as some of the most successful countries in containing the pathogen are now wrestling with sudden flare-ups - a grim reminder that the coronavirus won't be entirely stamped out without help from a vaccine. New Zealand and Vietnam have both reintroduced strict containment measures after seeing their first cases in months.

If the latest outbreak in South Korea worsens, it would be a setback in the global Covid-19 fight. Bolstered by its success with rapid testing and contact tracing, the country has been held up as a model for democracies looking to manage the virus without having to resort to restrictive lockdowns. Once the world's second hardest hit, South Korea touts one of the lowest infection and fatality rates among developed nations.

Of the 103 new cases, 85 were locally infected while 18 were imported, according to the CDC. Most of the local cases are linked to flareups at churches, schools and traditional markets.

The spike follows a relaxation of social distancing rules, and ahead of a three-day holiday when many are expected to visit parks, shopping centres and restaurants. South Korea has in recent weeks allowed baseball and soccer fans in the stands as well as visitors to public parks and museums.

South Korea's Prime Minister said on Friday the government may re-impose stricter social distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring areas if the situation worsens, and urged the public to follow virus prevention guidelines, including wearing masks and washing hands.

If the alert is raised, high-risk facilities such as clubs, pubs and karaoke bars will be required to close temporarily. Churches and restaurants will need to require masks and to maintain lists of people entering and leaving the facilities.

Related Story South Korean doctors strike over health plans as new coronavirus cases climb

Related Story South Korea needs more public hospitals to fight infectious diseases: Official

South Korea's virus-prevention measures are producing a positive side-effect. The CDC reported Ton hursday that the country is seeing a sharp drop in other infectious diseases, aided by social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing. Cases of measles fell 97 per cent in the year through July compared with the year-earlier period, while both whooping cough and scarlet fever declined 62 per cent.