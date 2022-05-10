New HK leader to prioritise security, ties with mainland

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee has vowed to further efforts to bolster national security and accelerate integration with mainland China, as he prepared to take power after his near-unanimous election by a pro-Beijing committee.

The former police official and security minister said his new job called for accountability to both Beijing and Hong Kong's 7.4 million residents, in remarks on Sunday shortly after the result of the vote was certified.

His administration would continue to uphold the rule of law, which is a "core pillar of sound governance", Mr Lee, 64, told reporters at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"Safeguarding our country's sovereignty, national security and development interests, protecting Hong Kong from internal and external threats and ensuring its stability, will continue to be of paramount importance," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee received all but eight of the 1,424 valid ballots cast by a committee of China loyalists in the uncontested race, in a demonstration of the impact of the election overhaul handed down by Beijing in the wake of mass protests in 2019.

Western multinationals and local tycoons took out newspaper advertisements yesterday congratulating Mr Lee. Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, two newspapers that answer to the office which sets Beijing's Hong Kong policy, were filled with advertisements from leading companies and business figures praising Mr Lee's selection.

The majority were from Chinese and Hong Kong businesses as well as community organisations.

At a joint briefing with outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday, Mr Lee listed China's local Liaison Office and the People's Liberation Army garrison as among the first stops of his transition effort.

Mr Lee also said that he and Mrs Lam had discussed, among other things, the Covid-19 situation, government reorganisation plans and celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule on July 1.

Mr Kurt Tong, a former US consul-general based in Hong Kong and a partner at the Asia Group consulting firm, called the Covid-19 policy a "key test" for Mr Lee.

"I expect that he'll try, perhaps after July 1, to get permission from Beijing to allow Hong Kong to open up to the outside world more than... mainland China does in the remainder of 2022," Mr Tong told Bloomberg Television. adding: "I'm sceptical that Beijing will say, 'Yes' to that..."

Mr Lee was with the city's police force for over three decades before joining the security ministry, epitomising China's focus on national security after the massive and sometimes-violent democracy protests three years ago. He was Mrs Lam's security chief and then her deputy, helping her crack down on the demonstrations and implement a Beijing-drafted national security law that has resulted in the arrest of some 180 people and the closing of at least a dozen news groups.

Sunday's ballot was the city's first to be held in more than two decades without at least a nominal contest. Changes to the system last year made it all but impossible for an opposition candidate to compete, while the Communist Party's endorsement of Mr Lee rendered his victory a fait accompli.

The vote was criticised by the European Union, which yesterday called on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to abide by their national and international commitments, particularly the aim of electing the chief executive and members of the legislative council by "universal suffrage".

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most industrialised nations yesterday also expressed "grave concern" over the election process, calling it an assault on the fundamental freedoms of the financial hub.

"The nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented," the group said in statement.

