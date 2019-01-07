New head for Taiwan's DPP

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday elected former Cabinet secretary-general Cho Jung-tai as its new chairman.

The post was vacated by President Tsai Ing-wen in November after the party suffered a string of defeats in local elections, fuelled by a backlash over her domestic reforms and deteriorating ties with China.

DPP acting chairman Lin Yu-chang said Mr Cho, a moderate consensus candidate, took 24,699 votes, or 72.6 per cent, while pro-independence rival You Ying-lung garnered 9,323 votes.

Analysts say the party leadership vote will set the tone for the run-up to next year's presidential election.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS