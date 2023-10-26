New hack: Young women in China hide pomelo peel beneath hair for more volume

How far are you willing to go to add volume to your hair so you can pull off the gorgeous “messy” bun look?

For some girls in China, they have taken the extra step by placing pomelo peels beneath their hair and then tying a ponytail or bun over it.

The hack, which has recently surfaced on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu, has earned its own hashtag: Pomelo peel high skull.

Many girls in China are obsessed with having a round skull, a beauty ideal reportedly influenced by Korean-pop artistes such as Blackpink’s Jennie. Many believe that they look younger with a round skull and their faces would appear smaller with fuller hair. This is why they have included the pomelo peel as their hair accessory.

However, some users on the social media platforms have warned that the hack would not work on everyone.

For example, those with thin hair should not try it as the pomelo skin beneath their hair can be easily spotted. They can, however, colour the pomelo peel black, so that the fruit can be better concealed beneath black hair.

Other users said the hack is simply not worth trying.

One user wrote: “Wouldn’t it be heavy to carry a pomelo peel on your head?”

Another user on Weibo said the torture is not worth it.