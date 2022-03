Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday said China will stick to its "zero Covid-19" policy, two days after the National Health Commission (NHC) released new guidelines easing its control measures.

Speaking at a meeting of the country's top leaders, Mr Xi said China should "continue to put people and life at the forefront, stick with scientific accuracy and dynamic-zero, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible", according to state broadcaster CCTV.