N. Korea

New cruise missile sparks concerns

  • Published
    1 hour ago

North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new long-range cruise missile, a move that has concerned East Asian neighbour Japan.

Experts say the new model is more difficult to detect by defence systems and may have nuclear capabilities.

