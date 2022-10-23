New CPC Politburo dominated by Xi loyalists, technocrats

BEIJING - China’s top ruling body the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) has been stacked with people loyal to President Xi Jinping as unveiled on Sunday, and this has extended to the 24-member Politburo below it.

Most of the 14 new Politburo members are either people known to be close to Mr Xi, or technocrats elevated for their expertise.

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, a two-time Politburo member once touted with potential to be the next premier and a member of the Communist Youth League “faction” was notably left out of the list.

For the first time in 25 years, there are now no women or ethnic minorities in the Politburo, which in recent history has always had at least one female member. The sole female representative from the last Politburo, Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, 72, will be retiring. She had been widely expected to be replaced by another woman. Ms Sun had been the face of China’s Covid-19 response, visiting provinces with major outbreaks to direct operations.

Foreign minister Wang Yi, 69, appears poised to take over from Mr Yang Jiechi, 72, as China’s top diplomat, heading the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

With economic czar Liu He, 70, set to retire, his position is likely to be filled by Mr He Lifeng, 67, current head of China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission.

The current No. 2 at the propaganda department Li Shulei is likely to take over as propaganda chief, while current director of the Central Propaganda Department Huang Kunming could become the first vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament.

General Zhang Youxia, who at 72 is past the usual retirement age of 68, has taken over as first vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the top military command. The general is widely viewed as a close ally of Mr Xi after their fathers had worked together in the late 1940s.

Joining General Zhang at the top of the CMC is General He Weidong, a former commander of the Eastern Theatre Command. He will be second vice-chairman of the CMC.

Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui, who just arrived in the western region earlier this year, is likely to continue in his position.

But given that the party secretary positions for Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Tianjin will soon need to be filled as the current chiefs move up the ranks, it is likely that several within the committee will see promotions.

Current Beijing mayor Chen Jining is likely to take over the position from newly-appointed PSC member Cai Qi, who will head the Secretariat of the General Secretary.

The number of Politburo members is at the discretion of the CPC’s general secretary. While there have been 25 members in the last two terms, there are only 24 this time round.

The last time the Politburo had 24 members was the 16 Politburo under then-President Hu Jintao.