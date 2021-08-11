New Covid-19 cases remain in single digits for third straight day in Taiwan

The number of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan remained in the single digits yesterday, for the third day in a row.

The drop was heartening news for many, including the government, because cases had skyrocketed on the island for nearly three months.

Eight cases were reported yesterday, three of which were local transmissions. The three were all detected in New Taipei City.

"We have been able to quickly conduct contact tracing between most confirmed cases. This means Covid-19 has been controlled quite well in Taiwan," Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a press conference.

Taiwan has so far reported a total of 15,798 Covid-19 cases, of which 14,282 were local infections detected since May 15, when the island first saw more than 100 cases in a single day.

The number of Covid-19 deaths has risen to 814 - all but 12 recorded since May 15, according to data from Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC).

The authorities lifted a level three Covid-19 alert from July 27 after locally transmitted cases dropped below 100 a day.

The level three restrictions banned people from dining in and using recreational spaces, including gyms, movie theatres, karaoke joints and nature parks.

The island has returned to level two status on its four-tier measure. People are allowed to dine out once again, but must remain socially distanced while doing so, and must wear masks once they leave their homes. The cap on the number of people allowed to gather in a group has been raised from five indoors and 10 outdoors to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

The CECC announced on Monday that level two will be in place until at least Aug 23, before the health authorities reach a consensus on whether additional Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted.

Under level two, national parks, outdoor recreational areas and swimming pools reopened yesterday, after being closed since May 19.

On Aug 5, Singapore's Ministry of Health announced that travellers to Singapore from Taiwan will not have to go through quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 upon their arrival. They must have been in Taiwan for at least 21 days before travelling to Singapore.

Reacting to the announcement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Taiwan was "thankful for the Singaporean Government's approval of our efforts in fighting Covid-19".

The travel bubble programme that kicked off in April between Taiwan and Palau may also resume on Aug 14.

But restrictions in Taiwan on travellers who wish to visit are still in place because of the risks the Delta variant of the virus poses, especially as the island is in the midst of a national vaccination exercise, said the CECC on Monday.

The current border control measures do not allow foreigners to enter Taiwan unless they have already obtained residency, or have been granted permission by the health authorities. Those who are allowed to enter the island will have to go through mandatory quarantine in designated hotels.

About 37 per cent of Taiwan's 23.5 million population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Chen said yesterday.