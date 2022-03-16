New Covid-19 cases in China fall by half to 1,860

SHANGHAI(REUTERS) - China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic Covid-19 cases for Tuesday (March 15). This is about half the 3,507 such cases reported a day earlier.

Most new infections are still concentrated in the north-east, official data showed on Wednesday.

Jilin, the location of China's biggest outbreak since the one that originated from Wuhan was contained in early 2020, saw 1,456 new symptomatic local transmissions, compared with 3,076 a day earlier, according to data from the National Health Commission.

On Tuesday, the number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,338 compared with 1,768 a day earlier.

The numbers remain fewer than those in many outbreaks outside the country, as the authorities across China continued to implement emergency measures to contain new outbreaks.

As at Tuesday, mainland China had recorded 122,456 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.