Coronavirus pandemic

New cases in Tokyo at highest since state of emergency lifted

Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO • Japan's Tokyo metropolitan government yesterday confirmed 67 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of daily cases since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25.

The number, up from 54 on Tuesday, came amid growing concern over a second wave of infections in the capital of 14 million people after business and social restrictions were eased in stages, Kyodo News reported.

The figure topped 50 for the sixth straight day, taking Tokyo's cumulative total to nearly 6,300.

The Nikkei Asian Review quoted Governor Yuriko Koike as saying "most of the patients are in their 20s and 30s".

Yesterday, Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors for the first time in four months, with fans practising social distancing.

Visitors in face masks queueing on floor markings clapped as the gates of the Magic Kingdom reopened, and were encouraged to clean hands, pay without cash and avoid screaming, Reuters reported.

The resort will operate at 50 per cent capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2020, with the headline 'New cases in Tokyo at highest since state of emergency lifted'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content