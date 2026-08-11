Net-a-pawter: South Korean pet owners dressing dogs in onion mesh bags during tick season

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Photos of dogs wearing mesh onion bags over their heads have drawn attention online, showing pet owners’ unconventional attempt to protect them from ticks during walks.

SEOUL – Photos of dogs wearing mesh onion bags over their heads have drawn attention online, showing South Korean pet owners’ unconventional attempt to protect their animals from ticks during walks.

On Aug 11, an owner posted a photo on social media app Threads of their dog on a walk with a green mesh bag covering its head.

“Don’t throw away your onion nets,” the person wrote, explaining that they had used the packaging on the dog because it frequently pokes its face into the grass.

The person said they came up with the idea after finding a tick in the dog’s ear during a bath the day before.

Another owner shared a similar photo of their dog wearing a mesh cover normally used to keep insects away from food stored outdoors.

“This is not animal abuse,” the owner wrote. “The net is there to protect my dog.”

Similar mesh head coverings designed to protect dogs from ticks and other insects are available on sites such as Coupang and Naver Shopping Live. Prices range from 6,500 won to 60,000 won (S$5.90 to S$54).

Similar mesh head coverings designed to protect dogs from ticks and other insects are available on sites such as Coupang and Naver Shopping Live. Prices range from 6,500 won to 60,000 won (S$5.90 to S$54). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NAVER SHOPPING LIVE

Social media users have found the unusual outfits amusing, with many agreeing that ticks are a serious concern during the summer.

Ticks often lurk in grass and bushes before attaching themselves to passing animals. They can transmit diseases while feeding on a dog’s blood, causing fever, loss of appetite and vomiting. Some tick-borne illnesses can also affect humans.

Owners are advised not to forcibly remove an attached tick from their pets, as parts of it may remain embedded in the skin, potentially causing inflammation or a secondary infection.

After a walk, owners should carefully inspect their dogs, paying particular attention to the ears, face and the spaces between the toes. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK