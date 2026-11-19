Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Across South Korea, 551,864 people registered for the Nov 19 exam at 1,312 testing centres.

SEOUL – A mother held her daughter in a long embrace outside the gates of Gwangnam High School in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, in the morning on Nov 19. In the daughter’s hand was an admission ticket for the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung, South Korea’s high-stakes college entrance exam.

After the embrace, the mother gently stroked her daughter’s hair, repeatedly telling her “you’ll do well” and “I believe in you”, before sending her through the school gates.

Outside the same school, Jung Hee-jin, a 48-year-old mother from Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, shifted her weight in the cold and peered past the crowd towards the gates. In the days before the exam, she had urged her daughter to tune out coverage of the AI-assisted cheating controversy.

“My daughter was worried, so I told her not to look at the news,” Jung told The Korea Herald.

Another mother, surnamed Kim, 42, said the controversy had even influenced what her daughter wore to the exam.

“The situation made my daughter even more apprehensive,” Kim said. “Just to make sure she wouldn’t be wrongly suspected of cheating, I made sure she wore a shirt without buttons.”

Under the government’s anti-cheating guidelines for the Suneung, proctors were told to check clothing buttons for hidden cameras.

Recent revelations of AI-assisted cheating in a national professional qualification examination had raised concerns about whether the technology could also be used to circumvent safeguards on the Suneung.

Across the country, 551,864 people registered for the Nov 19 exam at 1,312 testing centres. Students began arriving as early as 6.30am (5.30am Singapore time), while others rushed to make the 8.10am deadline.

The 2026 Suneung was the last under the current testing system, ahead of major changes scheduled for the 2028 academic year. Nearly 200,000 graduates and other non-traditional applicants registered, the largest number in 23 years.

Jung said her daughter, who attends school in Seoul, had travelled to the city the previous day and stayed near the testing centre to prepare for the exam. Jung herself left home early in the morning on Nov 19, travelling about 30km to the school.

“I’m nervous,” Jung said. “I told my daughter that if the exam is difficult for her, it is probably difficult for everyone else too, and that she should approach it the same way she did during her mock exams.”

She said she was angry that cheating could disadvantage students who had spent months preparing for the exam.

“I was furious and frustrated,” she said. “These students have been preparing since last year. What if cheating prevents them from getting into the universities they want?”

Even after her daughter disappeared through the gates, Jung remained outside the school for nearly an hour.

As the 8.10am deadline approached, the atmosphere outside the school gates grew increasingly tense.

At around 8.05am, police sirens broke the morning quiet as a patrol car arrived carrying a student and her mother, just five minutes before examinees were required to be inside their designated exam rooms.

The pair hurried out of the back seat, and the mother called after her daughter as she raced towards the gates.

Just three minutes later, another student arrived on the back of a motorcycle, with barely two minutes remaining.

She was stopped at the entrance because she did not have her admission ticket ready. Dropping to the ground, she frantically searched through her dark green bag before finding it and making it through the gates just before 8.10am.

The motorcyclist remained outside the school for some time after the student entered, pacing near the entrance. He declined an interview. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK