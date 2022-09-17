Nepal landslide kills 14; 10 missing

KATHMANDU - A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 14 people and injured seven in western Nepal, officials said Saturday, as rescue workers searched the disaster site to try to find 10 more who remained missing.

Rescuers pulled the dead and injured from the silt-covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham district, about 450km west of the capital city of Kathmandu, said police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki.

Local media footage showed rescuers clearing slush with their hands in a desperate search for the missing people who were believed trapped. Officials said the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Flash floods and landslides occur frequently in the mountainous terrain of Nepal, especially during annual monsoon rains between June and September.

At least 48 people have been killed and 12 are missing across the country in flash floods and landslides so far this year, according to official data. REUTERS