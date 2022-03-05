Nearly half of HK delegates barred from China meetings or under quarantine

As members of China's lawmaking body file into the Great Hall of the People today to the strains of the Welcome March for the country's largest political gathering, one figure will notably be missing: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

The Chief Executive, who is traditionally invited to attend the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC), has turned down her invite to focus on battling the city's most serious coronavirus outbreak yet, with tens of thousands of new cases reported daily this week.