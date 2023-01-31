Nato to strengthen partnership with Japan, says chief Stoltenberg

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech as he visits Iruma Air Base in Japan on Jan 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
51 min ago

TOKYO - Nato will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“The war in Ukraine matters for all of us, and therefore we’re also very grateful for the support that Japan is providing, using also the planes and the cargo capabilities,” Mr Stoltenberg said during a brief speech after surveying the Japanese Self Defence Forces’ Iruma Air Base.

His trip, which included a stop in South Korea, is aimed at bolstering ties with Western allies in Asia in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

Speaking in Seoul on Monday, Mr Stoltenberg urged South Korea to increase its military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia’s invasion.

Russia calls the invasion, launched on Feb 24, a “special operation” to ward off threats to its own security. REUTERS

