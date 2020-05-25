National security law imperative for Hong Kong: China minister

The events of the past year have made it "imperative" to improve the legal system in Hong Kong to boost national security, China's Foreign Minister said yesterday.

Mr Wang Yi was commenting on new proposed legislation which he said was targeted at only a "small number of acts" and would not affect foreign investors.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests since June last year, sparked by the tabling of a controversial, now withdrawn, extradition Bill that led to deep splits in society and unrest which has had widespread economic impact.

China's top lawmaking body on Friday tabled a draft resolution setting the stage for a national security law to be passed in Hong Kong, putting an end to a 17-year stalemate since a previous attempt at passing the law in 2003 brought half a million of protesters onto the streets of the city.

"Since the turmoil in June last year, 'Hong Kong independence' organisations and local radical separation forces have become increasingly rampant, violent terrorist activities have been escalating and external forces have deeply illegally interfered in Hong Kong affairs," Mr Wang told a press briefing.

He added that the developments caused "serious harm" to Hong Kong's national security, prosperity and stability.

"It is imperative to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security," he said.

He also said the law targeted a "very small number of acts that seriously endanger national security".

Mr Wang said: "(A national security law) does not affect the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong, does not affect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, and does not affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong."

Following the announcement of the resolution, Hong Kong's shares fell and various foreign chambers of commerce in the city, including the American Chamber of Commerce, voiced concerns.

They warned that the move could jeopardise business prospects and strike fear among foreign residents of the city.

The United States also warned that such a law could lead to Hong Kong losing its special trading status, which has allowed the city to avoid the bruising trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Of particular concern is a line in the draft legislation which states that "relevant national security organs" can set up units in Hong Kong, raising fears that Chinese security agencies will now be allowed to openly operate in the city.

Since Hong Kong's return to China in 1997, the former British colony has been governed under a "one country, two systems" principle, guaranteeing it a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years, while matters of defence and foreign affairs are handled by Beijing.

This autonomy has included freedoms unseen in the mainland, such as an independent judiciary, a separate legislature and free speech. But there are fears that such freedoms are being eroded as Beijing increasingly tightens its grip on the city.