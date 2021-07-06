For Subscribers
National security behind app review?
Analysts say crackdown on tech firms could be due to their handling of vast data troves
In 12 hours, beginning on Sunday, China's cyber-security agency ordered the takedown of several apps - including those of ride-hailing platform Didi and employment website BOSS Zhipin - for illegally collecting user data.
The move by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), just two days after the regulator said it was launching a review of Didi, marks a sharp shift in the way Beijing regards user data.