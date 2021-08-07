National pride surges in Japan amid gold rush

The road to Olympic glory was littered with stones for Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi, who has overcome injuries, anaemia, severe depression and thoughts of quitting the sport altogether.

But Ohashi, 25, emerged victorious - twice - in her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, claiming gold in the women's 200m and 400m individual medley events.

She is the first Japanese woman to strike gold more than once at a single Games - no small feat for someone who did not believe she could be the fastest in the world.

"I never thought I could win the gold medal," an emotional Ohashi said after her first win. "A lot has happened before I could reach this point, but I'm grateful to be given the chance to have this challenge."

Her underdog tale and winsome appeal with no airs - she gushed on TV over a congratulatory message from her idol, Satoshi Ohno of defunct pop group Arashi - have won hearts and minds in Japan.

The "chance" she was grateful for is the controversial Games, an event that was never going to be easy amid brutal heat and humidity, stiff public opposition and anxieties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gold medal rush has, however, turned public sentiment in favour of the Olympics, as positive tweets now outnumber negative ones. Some commentators, though, noted that it is possible to feel national pride over the achievements and yet think the Games are not a good idea in the pandemic.

These conflicted emotions have also weighed on athletes, who face heightened pressure to win gold on home turf out of gratitude - or even a sense of responsibility - to their countrymen.

Despite winning silver, Greco-Roman wrestler Kenichiro Fumita, 25, broke down in tears, saying: "I'm truly sorry for this disappointing result. I wanted to win and give back to all the volunteers, all the people involved who put the Olympics on during these difficult times. They believed in the athletes more than we believed in ourselves."

He will be able to find inspiration in Ohashi, whose rise to the top may inspire her fellow Team Japan athletes to stand tall in the face of insurmountable obstacles.

Swimming star Rikako Ikee, 21, who would not have been able to compete if the Games were held last year, proved an inspiration in defeating leukaemia. She took part in relay medley events but did not win a medal.

Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota, 26, and tennis world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, 23, have also been under the spotlight for shock exits, but both have won hearts for battling personal adversity.

Still, others have risen to the big stage where the greats have fallen short. Japan's haul of 24 gold medals as at press time yesterday is its best-ever showing at the Olympics, surpassing the 16 gold medals at the 1964 Tokyo Games and the 2004 Athens Games.

Gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, 19, has been crowned heir to the retiring all-time great "King" Kohei Uchimura, 32. Hashimoto, nicknamed "Mr Infinite Stamina", is the youngest Olympian to win gold in the all-around category. He won another gold on the horizontal bars and silver in the team event.

"I am still immersing myself in this reality, but I need to compete from now as the defending champion so I need to continue training every day," he said.

Japan's performance in skateboarding - in the sport's Olympic debut - is also helping a new generation of youngsters to dream.

Yuto Horigome, 22, wrote a homecoming fairy tale when he won the skateboarding gold in his native Koto ward in Tokyo. He is no stranger to dreaming big. While he was mocked in school for his unconventional goals of moving to the United States and buying a home, the Los Angeles-based Horigome has already achieved his dream.

He said: "Now that the Olympics are being staged - which for me was a dream - maybe not all but many Japanese people have been impressed by our performances."

And there is Momiji Nishiya, the second-youngest Olympic individual gold medallist in history at 13 years and 330 days old.

The media-shy teenager is, however, not at all shy about her ambitions: "I want to be the famous one who everyone in the world knows. I want to win at Paris 2024 too."