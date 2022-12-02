‘Naked resignation’: Chinese youths ditch traditional job market for work flexibility

BEIJING - Many Chinese workers, especially the young, are opting to leave the traditional job market to pursue more flexible employment opportunities.

The majority of them do so after working for five to 10 years, according to a report released last year by Maimai, a social networking app for office employees, and iXigua Video, an online video service provider.

Human resources director Su Lan who is based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, said: “Young people nowadays have less financial pressure than those born in the 1970s and 1980s, as they grow up in a more open-minded society with more access to information. As a result, they have greater freedom to make their own decisions.”

For some, the career switch was a move spurred by impulse.

After breaking up with her boyfriend, Ms Tang Xue, 24, resigned from her job six months ago to buy a farm in Anji county, Zhejiang. She was attracted by the prospect of working in the open air, escaping stressful urban life, making new friends, and finding the ideal lifestyle.

“I believe it is important to do things on impulse sometimes, as I did earlier this year. I chose to take control of my own destiny without worrying about becoming trapped in a meaningless job,” said Ms Tang, who worked for three short-video platforms in Hangzhou after graduating from a university in Hunan province in 2019.

“I thought that changing the course of my life might pose a risk, but I was willing to take it. It is never too late to restart my career, as I am a smart person with excellent abilities,” said Ms Tang, who worked at a farm in Jinhua, Zhejiang, for a few months before buying her own in Anji earlier this year.

Her small farm covers 1.3 ha and boasts a 160 sq m courtyard. She plans to run the farm as a “shared vegetable field” project, with customers ordering the produce she grows.

According to a survey on luo ci, or “naked resignation” - a Chinese buzzword for quitting a job before finding the next one - released last year by 51Job, one of the biggest human resource service companies in China, the two main reasons for such resignations are too much pressure and boring work.

Heavy schedule

Mr Shen Yiming, 28, who left his job in 2020 after working in the tourism industry for more than three years, decided to take a break from the high-pressure work and uncertain career prospects.

“Although I made more than 30,000 yuan (S$5,765) a month if I performed well, I failed to see a future for myself, as I was swamped by work all day long. My income also fell sharply due to a slowdown in the industry,” said Mr Shen, who worked as a travel consultant in Hangzhou.

Initially, he devoted himself fully to his work, becoming the leading consultant in his department due to his ability to draw up popular travel plans. However, the relentless high-pressure work schedules forced Shen to rethink his career.

He decided to do something he enjoyed. As he was fond of travelling and writing travel blogs in his spare time, Mr Shen spent 12 months journeying throughout China last year on his savings, while continuing to earn money by working on cultural and tourism projects as a freelancer.