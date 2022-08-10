Nagasaki mayor warns of 'tangible crisis' on atomic bombing anniversary

TOKYO • Nuclear weapons present a "tangible and present crisis" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mayor of Nagasaki said yesterday, the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing that destroyed the Japanese city.

On Aug 9, 1945, Nagasaki was flattened in an inferno that killed 74,000 people, three days after the world's first nuclear bomb attack in Hiroshima.

The twin strikes by the US led to the end of World War II and, to this day, Japan remains the only country to be hit by atomic weapons in wartime.

But Mayor Tomihisa Taue yesterday sounded a note of alarm.

"In January this year, the leaders of the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China released a joint statement affirming that 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought'," he said. "However, the very next month, Russia invaded Ukraine. Threats of using nuclear weapons have been made, sending shivers throughout the globe.

"The use of nuclear weapons is not a groundless fear but a tangible and present crisis."

He said they could be unleashed through mistaken judgments, malfunctions or in terror attacks.

Survivors and foreign dignitaries joined by hundreds of members of the public offered a silent prayer at 11.02am, the moment the bomb was dropped on the port city. Bells rang out and doves were released during the sombre memorial at Nagasaki's Peace Park, with purified water offered in a ceremony.

Instead of waging war, mankind should foster "a culture of peace that spreads trust, respects others and seeks resolutions through dialogue", Mr Taue said.

Last Saturday, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres gave a speech in Hiroshima on the anniversary of the attack that killed around 140,000 people, including those who perished after the blast from radiation exposure.

He warned that "humanity is playing with a loaded gun" as crises with the potential for nuclear disaster proliferate worldwide.

