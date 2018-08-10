Nagasaki marks 73 years since atomic blast

Prayers were held for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese port city of Nagasaki on the 73rd anniversary yesterday.

Crowds gathered to pay their respects in front of the 10m-tall Peace Statue at Nagasaki's Peace Park in western Japan.

The United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945, killing around 140,000 people, followed by a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki three days later, which killed some 74,000 people. Japan announced its surrender in World War II on Aug 15, 1945.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday became the first sitting UN chief to attend the Nagasaki ceremonies.

