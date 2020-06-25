N. Korea's U-turn may not reverse South's disenchantment

In a surprise U-turn ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday pulled the brakes on weeks of bellicose threats and suspended military action plans against South Korea.

The regime also removed propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled three days ago along the border and withdrew anti-Seoul articles that had appeared in the local media.

While it is not known yet what North Korea's motives could be, some experts said it could have changed tack owing to concerns that further provocations could backfire and trigger large-scale joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington.

It could also be that the North felt it had already achieved its goal, they added.

The about-turn has also raised cautious hopes that South Korean President Moon Jae-in could get back on track with his pro-engagement policy, which has led to three summits with Mr Kim.

Some analysts feel, however, that Mr Moon's efforts have already been washed down the drain.

Seventy years after the Korean War started, reconciliation remains elusive as the capitalistic South has grown into the world's 12th-largest economy while the communist North has stayed poor, isolated and nuclear-hungry.

On June 25, 1950, soldiers from the Korean People's Army of the North crossed the 38th parallel and invaded the South. The 1950-1953 war killed at least 2.5 million soldiers and civilians. The war ended in an armistice, and no peace treaty has ever been signed.

Despite numerous efforts to engage the North, most notably by liberal leaders such as the late Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, and the current President Moon, tensions on the inter-Korea border continue to yo-yo while denuclearisation talks with the United States remain in deadlock.

Many analysts believe Pyongyang has little intention of giving up nuclear weapons, despite Mr Kim's outreach to Seoul and Washington since 2018, which led to three meetings with US President Donald Trump.

Dr Lee Seong-hyon of the Sejong Institute think-tank said the recent spate of provocations, which include the North blowing up an inter-Korea liaison office and military threats over anti-Pyongyang propaganda balloons released by North Korean defectors, is a "pre-orchestrated drama by North Korea".

But it "clearly accomplished a few things", he told The Straits Times.

"First, by playing a good cop, Mr Kim Jong Un displayed the appearance of a flexible, if not 'benevolent' leader who pedalled back a crisis," Dr Lee noted.



Visitors to Imjingak Peace Park in the South Korean border city of Paju yesterday, walking past a fence decorated with ribbons expressing wishes for peace and reunification between the two Koreas. Seventy years after the Korean War started, reconciliation remains elusive as the South has grown into the world's 12th-largest economy while the North has stayed poor, isolated and nuclear-hungry. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"Second, his sister Kim Yo Jong, by playing the bad cop, clearly established her position as the 'No. 2' figure in North Korea.

"Third, Mr Kim Jong Un effectively shook President Moon psychologically, by treating him to both sticks and carrots. This may have a 'taming effect' on Mr Moon, while emboldening Mr Kim further."

However, Mr Kim "made one critical mistake", according to Dr Lee.

He said the recent spate of harsh rhetoric has left the South Korean public feeling "disenchanted", and "public opinion will increasingly disfavour Mr Moon's engagement towards the North".

"President Moon faces a desolate reality in which his inter-Korea peace legacy is crumbling right in front of his eyes," said Dr Lee.

Mr Moon has two more years left in his five-year term to continue his outreach to the North, yet his hands are tied as he is unable to unilaterally promise the relief from sanctions that is craved by the North.

Dr Andray Abrahamian, senior adjunct fellow of the Pacific Forum think-tank, told ST that Mr Moon's engagement policy "has failed in a sense that the big peace and cooperation deals have not emerged, and probably won't, during his tenure".

Associate Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha Womans University, however, feels that it is too soon to declare Mr Moon's engagement strategy a failure.

He told ST: "To get Pyongyang to return to diplomacy earlier, it's necessary to raise the costs to North Korea of making threats and provocations. South Korea can do this by updating its defence cost-sharing agreement with the US, restoring military exercises to pre-Singapore summit levels, and advancing indigenous missile capabilities."