N. Korea's latest test shows improving speed of missile crews

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" over the latest test of a large multiple-rocket launcher, state media said yesterday, a launch that experts said showcased improving performance by the system.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in a fourth test of its new "super-large multiple-rocket launcher", South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The latest test of the so-called KN-25 missile came as a Thanksgiving Day reminder to the United States of a year-end deadline Mr Kim has set for Washington to show flexibility in their stalled denuclearisation talks.

The various tests since the KN-25 was first unveiled in August show the North Koreans are steadily improving their ability to quickly fire multiple rockets from their mobile launch vehicles.

That capability makes it more likely that in case of a war, North Korean rocket crews could speedily deploy, fire and move before being targeted by South Korean or American forces, experts said.

In the first two KN-25 tests, in August and September, missiles were fired 17 minutes and 19 minutes apart, respectively, the JCS said.

By the end of October, crews had narrowed that interval to three minutes, while on Thursday the gap between the two missiles was only about 30 seconds.

Photos released by North Korea's state media show missiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes.

The new short-range missiles pose a direct threat to South Korea and US forces stationed there, experts said.

The missiles travelled up to 380km and reached an altitude of 97km, the JCS said, putting nearly all of South Korea within range.

"North Korea is trying to selectively modernise conventional forces in a low-cost, high-efficiency way to focus on the economy and reassure the military while nuclear talks are under way, and the rocket launcher is a product of that effort," said Mr Kim Dong-yub, a former South Korean Navy officer who teaches at Kyungnam University in Seoul. "The latest test indicated that the system was ready for mass production and deployment."

A spokesman at Seoul's Unification Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs yesterday urged the North to cease acts that may heighten military tension and return to dialogue. And an intelligence agency reported increased movement in vehicles and equipment at the Tongchangri missile launch site that Pyongyang said it had demolished last year.

REUTERS