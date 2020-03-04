N. Korean state media shows Kim overseeing missile drill

SEOUL • North Korean state media published pictures yesterday of leader Kim Jong Un supervising what it called a "long-range artillery" drill, after Seoul said that Pyongyang had launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its first weapons test for months.

The images in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper included pictures of multiple-launch rocket systems, and several of a larger-calibre rocket being fired from a launcher in a forest.

The exercise came as the North battles to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, but Mr Kim did not don a face mask to supervise the firing, although an officer with him had a black covering over his mouth.

Mr Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the results, telling the troops to keep in mind "the iron will and ardent patriotism to defend, as strong as an iron wall, the socialist homeland dearer than their own lives", the official KCNA news agency reported.

South Korea said that Monday's launch appeared to be of two short-range ballistic missiles - which the nuclear-armed North is banned from testing under UN Security Council resolutions.

The South Korean military said that two devices were fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the North's east coast and flew 240km at a maximum altitude of 35km.

The North also appeared to be carrying on a firing drill that began last Friday, it added.

Pyongyang was seeking to "normalise" tests of new weapons by firing them alongside existing systems and "framing it simply as extension of rocket artillery drills", said Mr Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE