N. Korean captured by South after crossing border

SEOUL • South Korea's military said it captured a North Korean individual who crossed the heavily fortified border between the two countries, in a rare potential defection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The person was found yesterday morning near a checkpoint on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, prompting an urgent search operation, said the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"We have taken that unidentified individual into custody and are conducting an investigation," it said in a statement.

The rare border crossing came as North Korea's prolonged lockdowns rolled back the number of defectors arriving in South Korea to an all-time low last year.

Some 200 North Koreans settled in the South last year, down around 80 per cent from 2019, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young has said.

The last publicly known case was in November when a North Korean man defected to the South via the eastern DMZ.

Cross-border ties have soured after denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington stalled in 2019.

A spat simmered last September after North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea, fanning public and political uproar in the South.

Last July, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sealed off a border town after a person with Covid-19 symptoms illegally crossed the border into the North from the South.

North Korea has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases, though Seoul officials have cast doubt on there being zero cases, citing the country's active exchanges with China, where the virus first emerged.

