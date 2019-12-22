N. Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

SEOUL • North Korea lashed out at the United States yesterday for taking issue with its human rights record, saying Washington's "malicious words" would only aggravate tensions on the Korean peninsula, state news agency KCNA reported.

The Korean Central News Agency statement, attributed to a Foreign Ministry spokesman, warned that if the US dared to take issue with the North's system of government by citing human rights problems, it would "pay dearly".

The UN General Assembly last week condemned North Korea's "long-standing and ongoing" violations of human rights in an annual resolution sponsored by dozens of countries including the US, that Pyongyang's UN envoy rejected.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry statement is its first since US special envoy for North Korea, Mr Stephen Biegun, publicly urged Pyongyang last Monday to return to talks. There has been no direct response from North Korea to Mr Biegun's entreaty.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday said he remains hopeful that the US can restart diplomacy with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to Pyongyang's declared year-end deadline for new concessions from Washington in talks over the North's nuclear arsenal.

Talks over the North's nuclear programme have been deadlocked since a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi failed in February. Pyongyang has said that if Washington fails to make it an acceptable offer, it will adopt an unspecified "new way".

Some experts say the reclusive state may be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test that could put it back on a path of confrontation with the US.

North Korea carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks, some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others - which Pyongyang is banned from testing under UN sanctions.

The Pentagon's top general said last Wednesday that the US military is ready for anything from North Korea in the face of Pyongyang's ominous promise of a "Christmas gift" if Washington does not take action to ease tensions.

"Korea is one of those places in the world where we've always maintained high levels of readiness," said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The US alliance with Japan and South Korea is "rock-solid", he said.

Gen Milley declined to say whether American and allied forces in the region had stepped up their readiness in the face of the possibility that North Korea could test a new nuclear-capable missile in the near future.

"North Korea has indicated a variety of things. And I think you're aware of all those. So we are prepared for whatever," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE