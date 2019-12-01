N. Korea warns Abe of real ballistic missile launch

SEOUL • North Korea's state media yesterday lashed out at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying he was an "imbecile and political dwarf" for calling Pyongyang's latest test of a large multiple-rocket launcher a ballistic missile launch and warned he may see a real one in the near future.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast last Thursday in a fourth test of its new "super-large multiple-rocket launcher", with its leader Kim Jong Un expressing "great satisfaction" over the test.

In the wake of Pyongyang's firing, Mr Abe said the same day that North Korea's missile launch was a threat to Japan and the international community, and that Tokyo would monitor the situation with its partners.

"It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history as he fails to distinguish a missile from a multiple launch rocket system while seeing the photo-accompanied report," the North's KCNA news agency said.

It was citing a vice-director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of Japanese Affairs.

"Abe may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future and under his nose... Abe is none other than a perfect imbecile and a political dwarf without parallel in the world," the agency added.

United Nations Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from firing ballistic missiles and using such technology, but the North rejects the restriction as an infringement of its right to self-defence.

Early last month, Pyongyang criticised Mr Abe after its test of what it called "super-large multiple rocket launchers" on Oct 31 was said by Tokyo to be likely that of ballistic missiles that violated UN sanctions.

REUTERS