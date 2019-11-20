N. Korea to US: End joint drills once and for all

SEOUL • The United States must end its joint exercises with Seoul "once and for all" to facilitate dialogue with Pyongyang, North Korea said yesterday, just days after the allies postponed the planned drills.

The US and South Korea said on Sunday they would delay annual joint aerial exercises slated for this month in an act of "goodwill" after months of deadlocked nuclear talks.

Pyongyang has long protested the joint drills, which it condemns as preparations for an invasion, and Seoul and Washington last year cancelled several training sessions in the wake of the Singapore summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But Mr Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who previously led talks with the US, said the weekend postponement was irrelevant and demanded the US quit the drills, or stop them once and for all.

"The suspension... does not mean ensuring peace and security on the Korean peninsula and is not helpful to the diplomatic efforts," he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The North had "no intention" to sit down with the "tricky US" and would not return to talks "before the complete and irrevocable withdrawal of its hostile policy", he said.

"From now on, the DPRK will get due compensation for every administrative achievement the US President has talked too much about for over a year," Mr Kim added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Mr Trump has repeatedly pointed to North Korea's moratorium on nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches as foreign policy successes for him.

But negotiations have been gridlocked since the Hanoi summit in February broke up in disagreement over sanctions relief, while last month's working-level talks rapidly broke down in Sweden.

Pyongyang also criticised Stockholm yesterday, saying it had passed on a US suggestion - that was communicated through Sweden - that the two parties meet again next month.

In a Q&A subsequently carried by KCNA, North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil warned Sweden not to behave like a back-seat driver.

"The Swedish side would be well advised to properly understand the situation and behave itself," he said.

He also hit out at the US, telling Washington to stop pretending to be interested in dialogue if it kept going through third parties to reach out to North Korea for talks.

Yesterday's statements were the latest in a series of increasingly assertive comments from the North as its end-of-year deadline for the US to come up with a fresh offer approaches. In recent weeks, it has also carried out multiple weapons tests.

Mr Trump had hinted at the prospect of a fourth meeting with Mr Kim Jong Un in a tweet at the weekend, only to be dismissed by the North, which said it had no interest in summits "that bring nothing to us".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS