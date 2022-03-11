N. Korea to launch spy satellites to monitor actions by US and its allies

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that his country will launch a number of reconnaissance satellites in the coming years to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported yesterday.

While inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (Nada), Mr Kim said "a lot" of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit as part of a five-year plan first announced last year, state news agency KCNA reported.

"He noted that the purpose of developing and operating the military reconnaissance satellite is to provide the armed forces of the DPRK with real-time information on military actions against it by the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces in South Korea, Japan and the Pacific," the KCNA said, using the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea appears to be preparing to launch a reconnaissance satellite, a move that may prove as controversial as the nuclear-armed country's weapons tests because they use the same banned ballistic missile technology, experts say.

Pyongyang says it conducted two tests of satellite systems on Feb 27 and March 5.

Mr Kim "expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that they confirmed the aerospace photographing method, the operating characteristics of high-resolution photographing equipment and the reliability of image transmission system through the recent important tests," KCNA reported.

He "highly appreciated the successes the Nada has recently made", it added.

The authorities in South Korea, Japan and the United States say the tests involved launches of ballistic missiles.

The launches drew international condemnation and the US military yesterday said it had increased surveillance and reconnaissance collection in the Yellow Sea.

The US also said it had heightened its ballistic missile defence readiness after a "significant increase" in North Korean missile testing.

Mr Kim defended the satellite work as not only about gathering information, but also protecting North Korea's sovereignty and national interests, exercising its legitimate rights to self-defence, and elevating national prestige, KCNA reported.

"He stressed that this urgent project for perfecting the country's war preparedness capacity by improving our state's war deterrent is the supreme revolutionary task, a political and military priority task to which our Party and government attach the most importance," KCNA said.

Previous North Korean space launches have been condemned by the US and its allies as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Peaceful satellite launches, however, are not subject to the same level of restrictions - although they use much of the same technology.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite - along with a string of banned weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, tested in January - is officially one of Pyongyang's key defence projects, as outlined by Mr Kim last year.

Pyongyang has doubled down on Mr Kim's drive to modernise its military as it ignores US offers of talks and threatens to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

