N. Korea slams South minister for doubting its Covid-19 efforts

SEOUL • North Korea lashed out at South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha for casting doubt over its claim that there were no coronavirus outbreaks there, warning of consequences for her "impudent" comment, state media reported yesterday.

Dr Kang said on Saturday that it was "hard to believe" that North Korea had no Covid-19 cases even as the country has been making all-out efforts to prevent the disease.

North Korea has not officially confirmed any infections, though it has said there were thousands of "suspected cases".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, who serves as a senior ruling Workers' Party official, issued a statement to the official KCNA news agency, saying Dr Kang's remarks were intended to further strain inter-Korean ties.

"It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations," Ms Kim said.

"We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mr Kim held three summits in 2018, but the relations have made little progress since a failed 2019 summit in Hanoi between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump, which Mr Moon had offered to mediate.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said last week that the country has imposed "top-class emergency measures" to stop the coronavirus making inroads.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service has said an outbreak in the North cannot be ruled out as it had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China, where the virus was first detected a year ago, before sealing the border in late January.

The KCNA report came as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Washington's point man on North Korea who had led denuclearisation talks, arrived in Seoul late on Monday on his possibly last trip before a new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

Pyongyang has not issued a formal response to the Nov 3 US election.

Mr Biegun yesterday told South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun that the trust and alliance between Washington and Seoul will remain firm regardless of the upcoming change in administrations.

The United States has blacklisted six companies, including several based in China, as well as four ships accused of illicit exports of North Korean coal, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The United Nations Security Council banned North Korean coal exports in 2017. The 15-member body has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

When asked about the US action at a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has fulfilled its international obligations, and opposed countries implementing unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies.

The blacklisted ships - Calm Bridge, Asia Bridge, Lucky Star and Star 18 - "loaded coal directly from North Korean ports and transported their cargo throughout the region", the US Treasury Department said.

The shipping companies sanctioned are China-based Weihai Huijiang Trade, Always Smooth, and Good Siblings. Always Smooth and Good Siblings are also registered in Britain.

The Treasury Department also designated Hong Kong-based Silver Bridge Shipping Co-HKG, Vietnam-based Thinh Cuong and Korea Daizin Trading Corporation, which operates in North Korea and Vietnam.

REUTERS